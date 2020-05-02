No privacy issue, Aarogya Setu app is being preferred worldwide: Javadekar

Replying to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on raising privacy issue on Aarogya Setu aap, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Aarogya Setu app is being preferred worldwide as it curbs false information.

"Worldwide this app is being preferred.

It curbs false information and you also know if there is a COVID-19 positive person in your vicinity.

The app will continue for next 1-2 years," said Javadekar after Asaduddin Owaisi raising privacy issue on Aarogya Setu app.