'Do gaz ki doori' to be new normal till time COVID-19 vaccine is not developed: Javadekar

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that amid coronavirus scare 'do gaz ki doori' will be the new normal till the time a vaccine is not developed.

"Our management of COVID-19 is much better than in other countries.

The various zones are well defined.

Following social distancing norms, 'do gaz ki doori' will be the new normal till the time a vaccine is not developed for COVID-19," said Javadekar after government extended nationwide lockdown till May 17.