Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Do gaz ki doori' to be new normal till time COVID-19 vaccine is not developed: Javadekar

'Do gaz ki doori' to be new normal till time COVID-19 vaccine is not developed: Javadekar

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s - Published
'Do gaz ki doori' to be new normal till time COVID-19 vaccine is not developed: Javadekar

'Do gaz ki doori' to be new normal till time COVID-19 vaccine is not developed: Javadekar

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that amid coronavirus scare 'do gaz ki doori' will be the new normal till the time a vaccine is not developed.

"Our management of COVID-19 is much better than in other countries.

The various zones are well defined.

Following social distancing norms, 'do gaz ki doori' will be the new normal till the time a vaccine is not developed for COVID-19," said Javadekar after government extended nationwide lockdown till May 17.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Anti420Abhiyan

Anti-420 IT MAY EVEN TAKE A YEAR OR SO. https://t.co/kKAhKW43OL 46 minutes ago

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @ANI: Our management of COVID19 is much better than in other countries. The various zones are well defined. Following social distancing… 1 hour ago

catcheronthesly

Ved Nayak ವೇದ್ ನಾಯಕ್ وید نائک Common normal people being reduced to act like thieves. It's like those illegal immigrants @ the Mexico-US border.… https://t.co/azSNlADbi1 2 hours ago

NewsEnergy27

News Energy RT @NewsEnergy27: Our management of COVID19 is much better than in other countries. The various zones are well defined. Following social di… 3 hours ago

NewsEnergy27

News Energy Our management of COVID19 is much better than in other countries. The various zones are well defined. Following soc… https://t.co/i8fwwDfYc0 3 hours ago

GabbarSinggg

Gabbar #RT @ANI: Our management of COVID19 is much better than in other countries. The various zones are well defined. Fol… https://t.co/uDtEVtB9LM 3 hours ago

Xenohadi

Aditya Lok Pathak Our management of COVID19 is much better than in other countries. The various zones are well defined. Following soc… https://t.co/aoFARVs4VK 3 hours ago

DynamiteNews_

Dynamite News Our management of COVID19 is much better than in other countries. The various zones are well defined. Following soc… https://t.co/OUUcHx0kpK 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

No privacy issue, Aarogya Setu app is being preferred worldwide: Javadekar [Video]

No privacy issue, Aarogya Setu app is being preferred worldwide: Javadekar

Replying to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on raising privacy issue on Aarogya Setu aap, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Aarogya Setu app is being preferred..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
Traveling could look much different the next time you fly out of Denver International Airport [Video]

Traveling could look much different the next time you fly out of Denver International Airport

DIA has already added dozens of hand sanitizer dispensers around the airport and will soon be putting in plexiglass to separate passengers from TSA agents while they check ID's. Gary Brode tells us the..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:03Published