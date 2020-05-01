Chhattisgarh govt coordinating with other states to evacuate stranded migrant workers: Nodal Officer

The Chhattisgarh government has started evacuating stranded migrant workers from other states.

Chhattisgarh's Nodal Officer Sonmani Borah said, "We have received information of about 1,09,000 people but we cannot estimate how many of them will return, that number could be larger because many people from our state are working and living elsewhere.

We are making an assessment," said Chhattisgarh's Nodal Officer Sonmani Borah.

"Screening and detailing will be done at entry points of state borders.

After screening, the labourers will be kept in quarantine in their respective districts," Nodal Officer further added.

The Chhattisgarh government is also coordinating with other states to evacuate stranded migrant workers.

The nation is under lockdown till May 17 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.