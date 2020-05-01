Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chhattisgarh govt coordinating with other states to evacuate stranded migrant workers: Nodal Officer

Chhattisgarh govt coordinating with other states to evacuate stranded migrant workers: Nodal Officer

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Chhattisgarh govt coordinating with other states to evacuate stranded migrant workers: Nodal Officer

Chhattisgarh govt coordinating with other states to evacuate stranded migrant workers: Nodal Officer

The Chhattisgarh government has started evacuating stranded migrant workers from other states.

Chhattisgarh's Nodal Officer Sonmani Borah said, "We have received information of about 1,09,000 people but we cannot estimate how many of them will return, that number could be larger because many people from our state are working and living elsewhere.

We are making an assessment," said Chhattisgarh's Nodal Officer Sonmani Borah.

"Screening and detailing will be done at entry points of state borders.

After screening, the labourers will be kept in quarantine in their respective districts," Nodal Officer further added.

The Chhattisgarh government is also coordinating with other states to evacuate stranded migrant workers.

The nation is under lockdown till May 17 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Workers stranded in other states can use ration card to avail benefits': CM Yogi [Video]

'Workers stranded in other states can use ration card to avail benefits': CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that migrant workers stranded in other states can use ration card to avail the benefits from there. "Workers in UP who don't have ration card will also..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:28Published
Migrant workers travel hundreds of miles on foot to reach home amid COVID-19 lockdown in southern India [Video]

Migrant workers travel hundreds of miles on foot to reach home amid COVID-19 lockdown in southern India

As India imposed a curfew to bolster its defense against the pandemic COVID-19, the nationwide lockdown has forced several migrant workers to travel hundreds of miles on foot in order to reach their..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:55Published