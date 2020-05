Irrfan Khan son shares an unseen video of the actor enjoying Pani Puri Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:53s - Published 3 days ago Irrfan Khan son shares an unseen video of the actor enjoying Pani Puri Irrfan Khan son Babil on Friday, shared an unseen video of the late actor on Instagram.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Babil posts clip of Irrfan eating pani-puri Irrfan Khan’s son Babil posted an unseen video of his father enjoying pani-puri at a restaurant and...

IndiaTimes - Published 3 days ago



Irrfan Khan enjoys pani puri in throwback video posted by son Irrfan Khan's son Babil has posted a video of the late actor indulging in pani puri after a shoot....

Mid-Day - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Muni Kumar RT @ieEntertainment: #IrrfanKhan's sons Babil and Ayaan Khan have shared a few unseen photos and videos of their late father. https://t.co/… 1 hour ago ieentertainment #IrrfanKhan's sons Babil and Ayaan Khan have shared a few unseen photos and videos of their late father. https://t.co/UQnFELrpAo 2 hours ago himanshu RT @dna: Watch: #BabilKhan shares unseen videos of #IrrfanKhan diving in freezing cold river https://t.co/lIDUJbFkFT 2 hours ago Diving News Watch: Babil Khan shares unseen videos of Irrfan Khan diving in freezing cold river - DNA India https://t.co/SWL8CyeElN 3 hours ago DNA Watch: #BabilKhan shares unseen videos of #IrrfanKhan diving in freezing cold river https://t.co/lIDUJbFkFT 3 hours ago modi 2 MODI 2, Babil Khan shares unseen photos from Irrfan Khans National School of Drama days https://t.co/RnQdQ4Pu2o… https://t.co/hcM9ze9WHs 21 hours ago MOVIE MOOD https://t.co/6XbpJPFyrq MOVIE MOOD, Babil Khan shares unseen photos from Irrfan Khans National School of Drama days… https://t.co/PRkEXg7Ygc 22 hours ago Indulge Bengaluru Video report: Irrfan Khan's son shares a previously unseen video of the late actor enjoying pani puri https://t.co/vkyxZXVnJe 1 day ago