Watch: 18 people found travelling in concrete mixer truck in Indore
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:31s - Published
At least 18 people were found travelling in the mixer tank of a concrete mixer truck by police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh amid coronavirus lockdown.
Traffic DSP Umakant Chaudhary informed that these people were travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow.
He said, "They were travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow.
The truck has been sent to a police station and an FIR has been registered".