Special train operations started with our persistent efforts: CM Gehlot

Reviewing the lockdown and movement of migrant workers in the high-level meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that after the strong demand of the State Government, the Central Government has given permission to operate special trains for the movement of migrants and workers.

It is heartening that the train has started operating from Rajasthan.

Now, officials should ensure better arrangement with better coordination for easy and quick movement of migrants workers.CM Gehlot said that the State Government is constantly coordinating with the Central Government and other State Governments for this challenging task of safe movement of migrants.

Instructing the authority Chief Minister said that priority should be given to elderly, pregnant women, children while sending them to their home town.He said that the migrants who themselves want to travel by private vehicles or buses, should get the pass issued in coordination with the states concerned.

Chief Minister also underlined that due to social distancing and ruthless containment, Government has been successful in stopping the spread of corona infection.He directed the officials to ensure strict compliance of the third phase of lockdown with relaxation in permissible categories.

Guidelines issued by the Center and the State should not be violated under any circumstances.