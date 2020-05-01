Special train reaches Bihar's Danapur Railway Station carrying over 1200 stranded labourers from Jaipur
Migrant labourers arrived at Danapur Railway Station on May 02 by 'Shramik Special' train.
The train carried over 1200 stranded labourers from Rajasthan after the Centre's decision to run special trains for them.
Several trains from different parts of the country have been started to make sure migrant labourers reach their home safely.