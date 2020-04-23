Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Matt Hancock > Britain hits testing target as death toll leaps again

Britain hits testing target as death toll leaps again

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Britain hits testing target as death toll leaps again

Britain hits testing target as death toll leaps again

The British government says it has hit its target of carrying out 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day, stressing the program was crucial to helping ease a national lockdown.

Edward Baran reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Britain hits testing target as death toll leaps again

The British government says it's hit its coronavirus testing target.

Official figures show a little over 122,000 tests were conducted on Thursday (April 30), surpassing the goal of 100,000 tests by the end of April.

Health minister Matt Hancock set the target after facing criticism that the government was moving too slowly.

Since then the government has increased the number of drive-through test sites and rapidly expanded the number of people eligible to apply.

But the opposition Labour party is skeptical of the milestone.

It's accused Hancock of manipulating data by including tests that might not have been used.

The testing program's co-ordinator, John Newton, has said home testing and some other testing kits were being included in the number of tests completed at the point they were sent out, not when they were analyzed.

These accounted for around 40,000 of the latest total.

Hancock also announced the British death toll had risen to 27,510 deaths, just below that of Italy.

The UK is one of the worst-hit European states.



Recent related news from verified sources

Britain hits coronavirus testing target as death toll leaps again

Britain has hit its target of carrying out 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day, health minister Matt Hancock...
Reuters - Published

News24.com | UK virus death toll climbs to 18 738 as govt expands testing

Britain says another 616 people have died in hospital from the novel coronavirus, as the government...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Britain hits testing target as death toll leaps again https://t.co/BIpKBb1v56 The British government says it has h… https://t.co/YdwAeG7hRG 44 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR Britain hits testing target as death toll leaps again: https://t.co/GCXvuNcr75 #lockdownindia #lockdown2020 47 minutes ago

RichardGEarl

Richard Earl Britain hits coronavirus testing target as death toll leaps again https://t.co/6jvcdNELX2 50 minutes ago

DDIndialive

DD India Britain hits Corona testing target as death toll leaps again, Ireland reports more than 20,000 cases https://t.co/wWYmL2dUJa 3 hours ago

asabeshehu

ASABE SHEHU YAR'ADUA Britain hits coronavirus testing target as death toll leaps again #緊急速報 #狂気山脈再び #BBB20 https://t.co/sZvn7UFn3H https://t.co/Ylya95XLDE 3 hours ago

IViannei

Ismael viannei RT @ReutersUS: Britain hits coronavirus testing target as death toll leaps again https://t.co/6KUR5aSlKE https://t.co/S24ExKlunm 3 hours ago

DeccanChronicle

Deccan Chronicle Britain had set the target of reaching 100,000 tests by the end of April after being criticised for moving too slow… https://t.co/vb9yhHKySH 5 hours ago

CryptoShineBox

⚒ Shinebox ⚒ This is a good job. https://t.co/2Q7zrX2OrJ 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK government says it hit the 100,000 testing target [Video]

UK government says it hit the 100,000 testing target

Britain has hit its target of carrying out 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday, stressing that the programme was crucial to helping ease a national lockdown.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Coronavirus testing in Scotland will be expanded [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Coronavirus testing in Scotland will be expanded

Nicola Sturgeon has announced coronavirus testing in Scotland will be expanded in care homes and to people aged over 65 with symptoms of the disease. The First Minister said the death toll of people in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published