Amazing footage of “Earthshine” event captured on camera

The skies during quarantine are more crisp and clear and one viewer got a great glimpse of a phenomena called Earthshine.

According to Time and Date’s website, Earthshine is a dull glow that lights up the unlit part of the Moon itself.

This sometimes happens because the light from the Sun reflects off of the surface of our home planet and then back onto the Moon.

This meaning we get a pretty almost crescent glow at the bottom of the Moon.