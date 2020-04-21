Indian police catch 18 people travelling illegally in cement mixer during lockdown Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:48s - Published 2 hours ago Indian police catch 18 people travelling illegally in cement mixer during lockdown Indian police today (May 2nd) caught 18 people travelling illegally inside a cement mixer truck. Under the country's coronavirus lockdown rules travelling without permission is banned. Police stopped the vehicle en route from Maharashtra to Lucknow at a checkpoint in Chipra and were amazed to find the 18 passengers hidden inside the mixing drum. Police investigations are continuing.

