Indian police catch 18 people travelling illegally in cement mixer during lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Indian police today (May 2nd) caught 18 people travelling illegally inside a cement mixer truck.

Under the country's coronavirus lockdown rules travelling without permission is banned.

Police stopped the vehicle en route from Maharashtra to Lucknow at a checkpoint in Chipra and were amazed to find the 18 passengers hidden inside the mixing drum.

Police investigations are continuing.

