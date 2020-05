Maya Jama doesn't want to meet a guy "through DMs", as she says she gets too many X-rated snaps in her messages.



Recent related videos from verified sources Maya Jama tipped for Strictly Come Dancing



Maya Jama has been tipped to land a six-figure fee to compete in 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2020. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:09 Published 3 weeks ago Maya Jama wants to be a Bond girl



Maya Jama would love to be a Bond girl. The television presenter and actress would love to take on the coveted role one day, admitting it has always been a "dream" of hers. Speaking on All Round To Mrs.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:55 Published on April 13, 2020