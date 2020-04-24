Chennai artist paints earthen pots to spread awareness of COVID-19

Amid the time of the pandemic when nation is fighting a war with an invisible enemy, health workers and police have emerged as the frontline warriors.

Countrymen are also participating in the war by staying at their homes during the lockdown.

Some people are spreading awareness through their special talents.

A Chennai based artist also spreading awareness by making paintings on earthen pots.

The specialty of these paintings is, these paintings are specially painted to spread awareness about the pandemic.

These paintings give message to people to use face masks and stay at their homes during the nationwide lockdown.

Artist Joel Fertician hails from Chennai's MGR Nagar does art work on pots and bulbs.

Fertician started painting on pots during the time of lockdown to spread awareness among people.

Some of his pot paintings which gathered the eye balls are the Taj Mahal, scary corona and PM Modi with mask.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 2526 confirmed and 28 deaths due to COVID-19 till now.