'Grim Reaper' Haunts Florida Beaches
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:46s - Published
'Grim Reaper' Haunts Florida Beaches
A lawyer dresses up as the Grim Reaper is haunting state beaches to protest their reopening, which he believes is premature.
