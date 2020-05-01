Global  

'Grim Reaper' Haunts Florida Beaches

'Grim Reaper' Haunts Florida Beaches

'Grim Reaper' Haunts Florida Beaches

A lawyer dresses up as the Grim Reaper is haunting state beaches to protest their reopening, which he believes is premature.

