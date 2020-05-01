Global  

Boris Johnson and his wife have named their baby boy

Boris Johnson and his wife have named their baby boy
Boris Johnson and his wife have named their baby boy
Johnson and Symonds name baby son

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.
Crystal Palace fans have theory over the name of Boris Johnson's baby son

Crystal Palace fans have theory over the name of Boris Johnson's baby sonPrime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have confirmed the name of their baby son...
