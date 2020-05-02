CM Khattar blames 3 factors responsible for increase in COVID-19 cases in Haryana
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
CM Khattar blames 3 factors responsible for increase in COVID-19 cases in Haryana
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on May 2 blamed three factors for the increase of COVID-19 patients in the state.
He said that the numbers of COVID-19 patients wouldn't have increased in Haryana, if Tablighi Jamaat, and pilgrims from Nanded Sahib incidents didn't happen.
He also blamed people of Delhi, who frequently visited Haryana.