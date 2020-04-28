Amid lockdown, betel leaf farmers face losses in Lucknow

Global  

The nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has badly impacted betel leaf farmers of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

A betel leaf farmers from Lucknow's Nigoha area, Aashish Chaurasiya said, "No one is thinking about betel leaf growers, we are facing trouble to earn our livelihood.

Betel leaves are decaying in the field."The farmers are forced to dump the betel leaves as it doesn't have longer life, the nation is under lockdown since March 24 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The centre has extended the lockdown till May 17.

The farmers urged government to give them some relief so that they can earn their livelihood.

