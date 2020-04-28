Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indian Navy > Indian Navy to honour coronavirus warriors for their relentless fight against COVID-19

Indian Navy to honour coronavirus warriors for their relentless fight against COVID-19

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Indian Navy to honour coronavirus warriors for their relentless fight against COVID-19

Indian Navy to honour coronavirus warriors for their relentless fight against COVID-19

Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy conducted rehearsals of the armed forces on May 02 to show gratitude to covid-19 warriors in Kerala and Mumbai.

The armed forces will express their gratitude to all "corona warriors" by conducting fly-pasts, showering petals on hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and illuminating naval vessels on May 03.

The thanks giving activities will start with laying of wreaths at the police memorial in Delhi and in several other cities to honour the police personnel deployed across the country to enforce lockdown.

Western Naval Command will illuminate five naval ships from 7:30 pm to 11:59 pm at Gateway of India in Mumbai displaying banner like "India Salutes Corona Warriors"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Indian Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guards all set to show solidarity, salute corona warriors across India on May 3

The Corona Warriors include those who have been fighting the deadly pandemic in a bid to keep the...
Zee News - Published

Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf

The national carrier Air India and Indian Navy have been asked to be on standby with their aircraft...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

asb_ambati

🙏 to Executive Capital & ScoR HQs Visakhapatnam🙏 RT @TheHansIndiaWeb: Visakhapatnam: Navy, Indian Air Force to honour Coronavirus warriors today #navy #IndianAirForce #Visakhapatnam #Andhr… 3 hours ago

dailymvtv

Dailymv Official Indian Navy to honour coronavirus warriors for their relentless fight against COVID-19 #indian #honour #coronavirus… https://t.co/y6TIXVL6yQ 5 hours ago

TheHansIndiaWeb

The Hans India Visakhapatnam: Navy, Indian Air Force to honour Coronavirus warriors today #navy #IndianAirForce #Visakhapatnam… https://t.co/6Pil9LASGg 7 hours ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express About 15 Navy ships have planned to display prominent banners, sound the ship's siren and fire flares in Mumbai and… https://t.co/DqIVpUfkf0 14 hours ago

nidhi_delhi

Nidhi Sharma RT @TheWeekLive: Helicopters of the IAF and the Indian Navy will fly over hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and shower petals as a tribu… 17 hours ago

TheWeekLive

THE WEEK Helicopters of the IAF and the Indian Navy will fly over hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and shower petals as… https://t.co/g2VfBItvvp 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: An in-depth analysis of hotspots with Vikram Chandra [Video]

Covid-19: An in-depth analysis of hotspots with Vikram Chandra

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued a new notification, clarifying the passenger rules in the Orange Zone. In this episode, Vikram Chandra explains why a lack of clarity on the lockdown..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:43Published
COVID-19: If Gilead allows, we can make 'Remdesivir' available in India, says ICMR Ex-DG [Video]

COVID-19: If Gilead allows, we can make 'Remdesivir' available in India, says ICMR Ex-DG

Indian microbiologist and former director general of Indian Council of Medical Research Nirmal Kumar Ganguly on May 02 reacted on American anti-viral vaccine 'Remdesivir' to treat COVID-19. He said..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published