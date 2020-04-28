Indian Navy to honour coronavirus warriors for their relentless fight against COVID-19

Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy conducted rehearsals of the armed forces on May 02 to show gratitude to covid-19 warriors in Kerala and Mumbai.

The armed forces will express their gratitude to all "corona warriors" by conducting fly-pasts, showering petals on hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and illuminating naval vessels on May 03.

The thanks giving activities will start with laying of wreaths at the police memorial in Delhi and in several other cities to honour the police personnel deployed across the country to enforce lockdown.

Western Naval Command will illuminate five naval ships from 7:30 pm to 11:59 pm at Gateway of India in Mumbai displaying banner like "India Salutes Corona Warriors"