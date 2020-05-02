Global  

Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on 'shady' Aarogya Setu app; govt replies

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for raising privacy concerns on Aarogya Setu app.

The app is meant to help people track their possible contact with Covid patients.

The union government has made the app's use mandatory in containment areas inside red zones.

The app uses phone tracking technology to see if a user had any contact with an infected person.

Earlier, Centre had made usage of the app mandatory for government employees.

AIMIM chief Owaisi had raised privacy concerns over the 'very shady app'.

Owaisi, in a tweet, said that people have no choice but to share their private data with government.

