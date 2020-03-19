Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hemant Soren > CM Soren urges to stranded students, parents to follow Central govt's COVID-19 guidelines

CM Soren urges to stranded students, parents to follow Central govt's COVID-19 guidelines

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:10s - Published
CM Soren urges to stranded students, parents to follow Central govt's COVID-19 guidelines

CM Soren urges to stranded students, parents to follow Central govt's COVID-19 guidelines

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren showed his joy and satisfaction on the stranded students, who came back to their homes from different states.

He requested the students and their parents to follow the guidelines given by the Centre to fight COVID-19.

Jharkhand has recorded 111 confirmed cases and 3 deaths till now.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jharkhand CM appoints officers to plan return of stranded students, labourers [Video]

Jharkhand CM appoints officers to plan return of stranded students, labourers

After MHA guidelines on inter-state movement, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren informed that nodal officers have been appointed to prepare a work plan for return of stranded labourers and students amid..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published
Govt on Coronavirus: Flights, trains curtailed; elderly, kids stay home [Video]

Govt on Coronavirus: Flights, trains curtailed; elderly, kids stay home

The Central government issued fresh guidelines in light of rising cases of Coronavirus infection in the country. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare addressed the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:19Published