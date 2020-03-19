CM Soren urges to stranded students, parents to follow Central govt's COVID-19 guidelines
CM Soren urges to stranded students, parents to follow Central govt's COVID-19 guidelines
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren showed his joy and satisfaction on the stranded students, who came back to their homes from different states.
He requested the students and their parents to follow the guidelines given by the Centre to fight COVID-19.
Jharkhand has recorded 111 confirmed cases and 3 deaths till now.