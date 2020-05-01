COVID-19: If Gilead allows, we can make 'Remdesivir' available in India, says ICMR Ex-DG

Indian microbiologist and former director general of Indian Council of Medical Research Nirmal Kumar Ganguly on May 02 reacted on American anti-viral vaccine 'Remdesivir' to treat COVID-19.

He said that United States has given permission for its compassionate use (in treatment of COVID-19) and the synthesis of the vaccine is not difficult.

"If Gilead allows and licenses it, we can make it available in India," said Ganguly.

"In trials, it was found that Remdesivir helps reduce patients' hospital stay periods and prevent them from going to ventilators.

However, mortality difference was not significant.

It didn't show any severe reactions in patients," he added.