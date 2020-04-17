Golden Week holidays in Tokyo amid COVID-19 pandemic

Global  

Colourful koinobori streamers flap in the breeze against the backdrop of Tokyo Tower on Saturday.

Colourful koinobori streamers flap in the breeze against the backdrop of Tokyo Tower on Saturday.

Japan’s state of emergency, declared due to the coronavirus pandemic, is currently scheduled to end on May 6, the day after Children’s Day.

On Saturday, visitors to see the traditional koinobori spectacle were scarce.

Tokyo Tower, a popular tourist landmark, is currently closed to visitors.

Golden Week encompasses four of Japan’s 15 national holidays of the year.

It begins with Showa Day, then continues with Constitution Day, Greenery Day and Children’s Day.

In ordinary times, Golden Week produces a spike in domestic travel and consumer spending.




