Remdesivir, world’s first drug to treat coronavirus disease gets approved

The antiviral drug remdesivir has got emergency authorisation from the US to coronavirus disease.

Early clinical trials data shows it helps patients recover faster.

It’s the world’s first drug approved based on clinical data to treat coronavirus disease.

Emergency-use authorization allows products to be used for treatment without full data on their safety and efficacy.

Patients given remdesivir recovered in 11 days, compared to 15 days taken by those not given the drug.