Woman Accusing Joe Biden Says She Didn't Say 'Sexual Assault' During Her First Report

A former Senate staffer accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault.

She said she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office at the time.

According to Newser, she didn’t explicitly accuse of sexual assault or harassment then.

She explained she used the words “uncomfortable” and “retaliation” when describing her experience.

Not until this year did the former staffer reveal sexual assault was part of the experience.

