Biohazard Expert Says People Are Forgetting Critical Step In Cleaning Off Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 is believed to be mainly spread through droplets released from sneezing or coughing.

However, it can also remain on surfaces in the home and in workplaces.

Hence, regular cleaning is necessary.

According to Business Insider, ridding the virus from surfaces is a two-step process: cleaning and disinfecting.

Cleaning involves wiping down a surface with soap and a rag.

Disinfecting involves applying a chemical to kill off any germs. But a professional biohazard cleaner says people often forget the first step and spray disinfectant right away.

Not only that, they use the same, germy rag to wipe down surfaces all around the house.

That's useless.

Once that towel or rag that you're using is full of germs, it's not going to absorb anymore.

Cory Chalmers CEO, Steri-Clean Professional Cleaning Service