Watch: Kim Jong Un makes public appearance after rumours of critical illness

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:37s - Published
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un appeared in public after a gap of almost three weeks.

Kim's absence at an event to commemorate his grandfather's birth anniversary had sparked speculation about his health.

Kim Il Sung founded the current-day North Korean state.

Reports had suggested that Kim Jong Un was in a critical condition following a surgery.

However, he seemed in good spirits on May 2, while attending an event to mark the completion of a fertiliser factory in Pyongyang.

