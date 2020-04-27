Watch: Kim Jong Un makes public appearance after rumours of critical illness

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un appeared in public after a gap of almost three weeks.

Kim's absence at an event to commemorate his grandfather's birth anniversary had sparked speculation about his health.

Kim Il Sung founded the current-day North Korean state.

Reports had suggested that Kim Jong Un was in a critical condition following a surgery.

However, he seemed in good spirits on May 2, while attending an event to mark the completion of a fertiliser factory in Pyongyang.