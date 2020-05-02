Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 100 Hours 100 Stars: Dabboo Ratnani

100 Hours 100 Stars: Dabboo Ratnani

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 57:15s - Published
100 Hours 100 Stars: Dabboo Ratnani

100 Hours 100 Stars: Dabboo Ratnani

Donate towards #PMCARES fund by clicking on the link: https://m.p-y.tm/FFM-PMCARES Dekhiye glamour world ka jalwa with famous fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani and RJ Hrishi K.

Janiye behind the scene gossip from his 2020 calendar shoot, and all about his lockdown schedule.

Disclaimer: Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One do not take any responsibility for the successful operation, uptime, and consummation of the payment process, which is being run by Paytm and linked directly to the PM Cares Fund collection window/portal.

The role of Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One is to encourage donations #100Hours100Stars

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CPrajapati83

Chandan Prajapati 100 Hours 100 Stars: Fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani on life during lockdown https://t.co/x2ttc0L2OY 15 hours ago

943RadioOne

94.3 Radio One India RT @HindustanTimes: 100 Hours 100 Stars: Fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani on life during lockdown https://t.co/kArpWeMAYt 1 day ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times 100 Hours 100 Stars: Fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani on life during lockdown https://t.co/kArpWeMAYt 2 days ago