Grocery checkout lane can pose biggest risk for virus exposure Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 days ago Grocery checkout lane can pose biggest risk for virus exposure An epidemiologist with the University of California says the checkout lane is an area of a grocery store that has the highest virus exposure risk. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this sic RT @KTNV: Grocery checkout lane can pose biggest risk for virus exposure. https://t.co/dihuGIXMgM 1 day ago Karen Gruber @Albertsons Over 40 grocery employees have died. Check out lanes are most dangerous for COVID19. So, why aren't… https://t.co/zdFo73dyBx 2 days ago Karen Gruber Grocery checkout lane can pose biggest risk for virus exposure https://t.co/t0usRD7wyE 2 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Grocery Stores Rolling Out Enhanced COVID-19 Safety Measures



Grocery Stores Rolling Out Enhanced COVID-19 Safety Measures Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:42 Published on April 7, 2020