Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > John Gill (theologian) > Kate coos over newborn baby during virtual chat with parents

Kate coos over newborn baby during virtual chat with parents

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Kate coos over newborn baby during virtual chat with parents

Kate coos over newborn baby during virtual chat with parents

The Duchess of Cambridge has made a virtual bedside visit to new parents during a video call to midwives she worked alongside last year.

Kate chatted to Rebecca Attwood and John Gill with their baby Max nearby, and when she was told the infant had been born the night before, the royal said: “My goodness, you must be exhausted."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MSNAustralia

MSN Australia Kate coos over newborn during surprise virtual maternity ward visit https://t.co/6rmSmdyqUX 31 minutes ago

BritishRoyalF

British Royal Family Blog RT @rjmyers: NEW: The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a surprise virtual maternity ward visit and coos over a newborn baby https://t… 34 minutes ago

peristeraRa

peristeraRa. 🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷 RT @MirrorRoyal: Kate Middleton coos over newborn during surprise virtual maternity ward visit https://t.co/u4zSIBi7Zm https://t.co/Abhkua… 1 hour ago

PA

PA Media Kate coos over newborn baby during virtual chat with parents https://t.co/glwZqyoIEb 3 hours ago

msmollyclaire

Ms Molly Claire RT @podsave: Kate Middleton coos over newborn baby in surprise video chat with new parents https://t.co/jVWrhACueG 3 hours ago

msnireland

MSN Ireland Kate coos over newborn baby during surprise virtual visit https://t.co/tewFcthJqz 4 hours ago

stanleyblagg

stanley blagg RT @dailystar: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton coos over newborn baby boy in video chat with new mum and dad https://t.co/WOq9E0G3vv 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New app connects parents and newborns during COVID-19 pandemic.mp4 [Video]

New app connects parents and newborns during COVID-19 pandemic.mp4

The app notifies parents what nurses are taking care of their babies and provides educational materials about how to care for their NICU baby.

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 00:57Published
Newborn babies wear face shields to protect them against coronavirus at Indonesian hospital [Video]

Newborn babies wear face shields to protect them against coronavirus at Indonesian hospital

A number of hospitals in Indonesia have implemented a new policy of the use of face protective equipment for newborn babies in a bid to prevent coronavirus infection. Footage from the BMC Hospital..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:28Published