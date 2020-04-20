Kate coos over newborn baby during virtual chat with parents
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Kate coos over newborn baby during virtual chat with parents
The Duchess of Cambridge has made a virtual bedside visit to new parents during a video call to midwives she worked alongside last year.
Kate chatted to Rebecca Attwood and John Gill with their baby Max nearby, and when she was told the infant had been born the night before, the royal said: “My goodness, you must be exhausted."