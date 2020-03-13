Warren Buffett Hosts His Annual 'Woodstock For Capitalists,' But Virtually

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett discussed a range of topics at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday.

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO hosted the virtual event and answers questioned posed by journalists.

Berkshire Hathaway recently posted a record quarterly loss of about $50 billion, largely due to $55 billion in investment losses.

It also grew its cash pile from $128 billion to $137 billion in the period, and sold about $6.1 billion in stock on a net basis in April.

That upended expectations that it would capitalize on the coronavirus sell-off and buy stocks on the cheap.