Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Warren Buffett Hosts His Annual 'Woodstock For Capitalists,' But Virtually

Warren Buffett Hosts His Annual 'Woodstock For Capitalists,' But Virtually

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Warren Buffett Hosts His Annual 'Woodstock For Capitalists,' But Virtually

Warren Buffett Hosts His Annual 'Woodstock For Capitalists,' But Virtually

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett discussed a range of topics at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday.

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO hosted the virtual event and answers questioned posed by journalists.

Berkshire Hathaway recently posted a record quarterly loss of about $50 billion, largely due to $55 billion in investment losses.

It also grew its cash pile from $128 billion to $137 billion in the period, and sold about $6.1 billion in stock on a net basis in April.

That upended expectations that it would capitalize on the coronavirus sell-off and buy stocks on the cheap.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Warren Buffett discussed coronavirus, the economy, and stocks at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting. Here are the highlights.

Warren Buffett discussed coronavirus, the economy, and stocks at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting. Here are the highlights.· *Warren Buffett discussed a range of topics at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday,...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer on How the Coronavirus Is Pushing Society Into a New Virtual Reality [Video]

Jim Cramer on How the Coronavirus Is Pushing Society Into a New Virtual Reality

Jim Cramer weighs in on how the coronavirus is impacting events, such as Warren Buffett hosting the annual Berkshire Hathaway without attendees present.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:56Published