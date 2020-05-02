Building implosion source of loud boom

Many of you heard a loud boom... and even felt the earth shake around 9 this morning.

No... it was not an earthquake or an explosion.

It was actually an "implosion" and duke energy planned it.

We have new details for you this evening.

This is the duke energy wabash river generating station.

It's off bolton road -- north of terre haute.

People around the area heard the building fall this morning.

It was built in the 50's and was part of a coal-fired power plant.

It closed in 20-13 and work to remove coal and oil started a few years later.

Then came work to demolish the plant.

You may be wondering why you did not hear about the planned implosion earlier... duke officials say that was to keep people away and safe.

2:43:00 - :19 "it's an 1,100 acre facility.

There are many ways into the property.

The risk was just too consequential to allow folks to come anywhere near the property.

We engineer and plan for those contingencies but in the abundance of caution we did not allow site access."

We're told people living we're told we're told people living near the plant did get letters in the mail notifying them of the planned implosion.

Duke energy officials say it took 8-months to plan.

Duke energy is working to restore the site to it's original configuration which should