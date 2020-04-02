Global  

30-Year-Old Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide, Police Say

30-Year-Old Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide, Police Say

30-Year-Old Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide, Police Say

A Windsor Mill woman fatally shot inside her apartment building Friday morning was killed by her ex-boyfriend as part of a murder-attempted suicide, Baltimore County police said Saturday.

Etah murder: Woman killed 4 including two sons before committing suicide, claims police

The police said the forensic test conducted on the bodies disclosed that while four people had...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNA


Accused in murder case, woman commits suicide by hanging self in Tihar Jail

A 25-year-old woman, who was an accused in a murder case, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNA



