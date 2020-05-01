Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress

White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:12s - Published
White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress

White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress

Top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci will not testify next week to a congressional committee examining the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said on Friday, calling it "counterproductive" to have individuals involved in the response testify.

Colette Luke has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress

Top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci will not testify next week to a House committee examining the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to the White House.

In an emailed statement to the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees health programs, the White House said it was (quote) "counterproductive" to have individuals involved in the response to testify, but that the administration was quote "committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time".

(SOUNDBITE) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "The Democrats, they don't want to come back... I think they should be back here, but they don't.

I think they're enjoying their vacation." The announcement comes as Trump continues to clash with the Democratic-controlled House over its moves to investigate his actions or those of his administration.

In recent days, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have urged wide-ranging investigations into Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has more than 60,000 Americans.

(SOUNDBITE) PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "And the testing is going really well and we're doing more than anybody else." Democrats say Trump has failed to develop a comprehensive and effective plan for testing Americans and tracing contacts of those who are infected by the virus.

And Trump's relationship with 79-year-old Fauci can sometimes be a complicated one.

The well-regarded doctor has at times corrected or contradicted the president at White House briefings or in interviews.

(SOUNDBITE) DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES, SAYING: "We will have coronavirus in the Fall, I am convinced of that." And Trump, who has largely followed the advice of Fauci and White House's coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, has occasionally shown exasperation with Fauci.

Last month he retweeted a supporter's #FireFauci message, but shot down rumors that he was firing him.

(SOUNDBITE) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "Today I walk in and I hear that I'm going fire him, I'm not going to fire him, I think he's a wonderful guy.... (reporters asking "why would you retweet something that said #fire Fauci?")... I think he's terrific, because this is a person's view.

Not everybody is happy with Anthony, not everybody is happy with everybody."



Recent related news from verified sources

White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress on coronavirus response

Top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci will not testify next week to a congressional committee...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •HinduSeattle TimesFOXNews.comAl JazeeraBelfast TelegraphNewsyMediaite


White House Denies Congressional Request For Dr. Anthony Fauci's Testimony

Dr. Fauci's testimony had been requested by the House Appropriations Committee as part of an...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jjmplsmn

jjmplsmn🗽 RT @TheSteadyState3: Doctor Fauci is the very definition of integrity and represents the best of #theSteadyState. One wonders why the White… 59 seconds ago

trailkatz1

Abeliever RT @Exinfantrygrun1: @tribelaw Here we go again. *Hid his mtg w Putin in Helsinki *Hid interactions with Kim *Tax returns *Blocked staff… 6 minutes ago

sue98765

Sue from New Mexico RT @Dian5: .White House Blocks Dem Effort to Pull Fauci into a Congressional Hearing https://t.co/4IPJTlMrhI 7 minutes ago

MargieSwed

Evict the Peach, Don’t Drink Bleach!🚫🍑🚫⚰️🌊🇺🇸 RT @Shaeslife: @JoeBiden Fauci on Testing: "It is a failing. Let's admit it...the idea of anybody getting it easily, the way people in othe… 7 minutes ago

Dian5

Dian .White House Blocks Dem Effort to Pull Fauci into a Congressional Hearing https://t.co/4IPJTlMrhI 7 minutes ago

BethFullerton2

Beth Fullerton RT @eliehonig: This is why the McGahn decision will be so important. Congress is going to need subpoenas to get information about the Admin… 8 minutes ago

martinbuggy

Martin Buggy White House Blocks Dr. Fauci from Testifying at Coronavirus Hearing https://t.co/8ZqHLifuhv via @politicususa 10 minutes ago

GovernmentSense

It's Not OK RT @tribelaw: This is outrageous https://t.co/lsAiJmYEZE 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'I will never lie to you' [Video]

'I will never lie to you'

Kayleigh McEnany held the first White House press briefing in 459 days.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:46Published
In first briefing, new WH press sec. vows to never lie [Video]

In first briefing, new WH press sec. vows to never lie

In the first such media availability in months, new Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made her first appearance behind the White House briefing room podium on Friday and assured reporters she's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published