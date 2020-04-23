Global  

8,364 coronavirus cases in Arizona, 348 deaths

8,364 coronavirus cases in Arizona, 348 deaths

8,364 coronavirus cases in Arizona, 348 deaths

Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed there are now 8,364 coronavirus cases in Arizona, 348 deaths.

THIS MORNING SAW THE HIGHESTINCREASE IN NEW CASES INARIZONA ALL WEEK -- AND THESECOND MOST REPORTED CASES INA SINGLE DAY -- SINCE TESTINGBEGAN IN ARIZONA... WITH OVER400 NEW CASES AND 18 DEATHS.HERE'S A BREAK DOWN OF TOTALCASES BY COUNTY.

PIMA COUNTY-- HAS REACHED 13- HUNDREDCASES.

THE STATE AS A WHOLE --HAS HAD OVER EIGHT- THOUSAND-- INCLUDING NEARLYTHREE-HUNDRED- AND-FIFTYDEATHS.THE MAYOR OF SAHUARITA -- HAS



