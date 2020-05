Some Nevadans protest extended stay-at-home order Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:43s - Published 30 minutes ago Some Nevadans protest extended stay-at-home order Some Nevadans protest extended stay-at-home order while Gov. Sisolak eased restrictions on some businesses this weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Some Nevadans protest extended stay-at-home order RESTRICTIONS ON BUSINESSES...HOWEVER, DOZENS OF PEOPLE AREPUSHING FOR HIM TO FULLY REOPENTHE STATE.GOVERNOR SISOLAK EXTENDED THESTAY- AT-HOME ORDER THROUGH MAY15.SALONS, BARS AND CASINOS REMAINFULLY CLOSED.HE DID RELAX RESTRICTIONS ONSOME PLACES LIKE PARKS ANDCHURCHES.PEOPLE WHO DISAGREE WITH THEGOVERNOR'S ORDER HELD A DRIVINGRALLY ALONG THE STRIP TODAY.THEY SAY THEY'RE NOT PLEASEDWITH HOW THE GOVERNOR ISHANDLING THE CRISIS.GOVERNOR SISOLAK SAYS THE ONLYREASON HE HAS ALLOWED CERTAINPLACES TO REOPEN IS BECAUSE OFPROGRESS IN HOSPITALIZATIONRATES AND TESTING CAPACITY.SISOLAK SAYS HE COULD ALLOWMORE BUSINESSES TO OPEN BEFORETHE FIFTEENTH, IF WE SEE MOREPROGRESS.SOME STATES HAVE BEGUN LIFTING





