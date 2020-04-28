Thunderbirds and Blue Angels continue salute tour
Thunderbirds and Blue Angels continue salute tour
Thunderbirds and Blue Angels continue salute tours with flyovers in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Atlanta today.
TODAY THEY FLEW OVER WASHINGTON D-C, BALTIMORE AND ATLANTA. EARLIER THIS WEEK, THEY FLEW OVER NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY AND PHILADELPHIA. THEIR FLYOVERS ARE PART OF A NATIONAL TOUR CALLED OPERATION AMERICA STRONG.
