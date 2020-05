Pickleball games back in Las Vegas Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:35s - Published 8 hours ago Pickleball games back in Las Vegas Pickleball games back in Las Vegas after the governor loosened outdoor activity restrictions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pickleball games back in Las Vegas THE PICKLEBALL COURTS! THEYWERE CLOSED FOR THE LAST MONTH,BUT NOW THEY'RE BACK OPEN.WE STOPPED BY DURANGO HILLSPARK TO CATCH SOME GAMES ANDCHAT WITH A FAMILY WHO PLAYSOFTEN.THERE ISN'T ANYBODY THAT I'VEKNOW THAT HAS COME OUT TO TRYPICKLEBALL AND GOT HOOKED ONIT.IT'S A GREAT GAME , ITS GREATTO GET EXERCISE AND WE'VEREALLY MADE A LOT OF FRIENDLYPEOPLE AND THERE'S A LOT OFPLACES TO GO.FUN FACT...DAVE'S SON, KYLE,HAS WON 8 NATIONAL TITLES INPICKLEBALL AND HE'S THE JUNIORNATIONAL PICKLEBALL AMBASSADOR!TOSS TO GINA





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Plans to slowly reopen and lift restrictions in Nevada



For the first time in weeks, we may see business turn on their "We're Open" signs. The cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, and Clark County, say they are opening Tennis courts, pickleball.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:50 Published 2 days ago NHP honors fallen trooper with patch



Today is the last day to register to become a Las Vegas Raiderette. Virtual auditions will begin Monday and will require participants to learn choreography and then send in a video. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published 3 days ago