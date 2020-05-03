Grief and love in the animal kingdom | Barbara J. King

From mourning orcas to distressed elephants, biological anthropologist Barbara J.

King has witnessed grief and love across the animal kingdom.

In this eye-opening talk, she explains the evidence behind her belief that many animals experience complex emotions, and suggests ways all of us can treat them more ethically -- including every time we eat.

"Animals don't grieve exactly like we do, but this doesn't mean that their grief isn't real," she says.

"It is real, and it's searing, and we can see it if we choose."