Antioch Woman Who Served in World War II Gets Rolling Thunder Surprise on 100th Birthday Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:15s - Published 1 day ago Antioch Woman Who Served in World War II Gets Rolling Thunder Surprise on 100th Birthday An Antioch woman celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday with a drive-by party of her relatives and an extended family riding Harleys. John Ramos reports. (5-2-20)

