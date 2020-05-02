Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Biden tweets his support for USWNT after equal pay lawsuit setback

Biden tweets his support for USWNT after equal pay lawsuit setback

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Biden tweets his support for USWNT after equal pay lawsuit setback

Biden tweets his support for USWNT after equal pay lawsuit setback

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweets his support for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team after setback in equal pay lawsuit

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Biden tweets his support for USWNT after equal pay lawsuit setback

SHOWS: INTERNET (MAY 02, 2020) (SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE - ACCESS ALL) 1.

STILL IMAGE FROM U.S. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE JOE BIDEN'S TWITTER PAGE, SAYING: "To @USWNT: Don't give up this fight.

This is not over yet.

To @USSoccer: equal pay, now.

Or else when I'm president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding." 2.

STILL IMAGE FROM TENNIS GREAT BILLIE JEAN KING'S TWITTER PAGE, SAYING: "This is a setback, but it is not the end of the fight.

The pursuit of equality is a marathon not a sprint, and this lawsuit has generated meaningful conversation about the treatment of women in sports.

One ruling does not diminish its impact." PARIS, FRANCE (FILE - JUNE 14, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 3.

VARIOUS OF U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM PLAYERS ON FIELD TRAINING FOR 2019 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES (FILE - MARCH 15, 2020) (STILL PHOTO-MUTE) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 4.

STILL PHOTO OF U.S. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE JOE BIDEN AT PRIMARY DEBATE STORY: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday (May 2) voiced his support for the U.S. women's soccer team, a day after it suffered a setback in its gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation.

The team's claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday, handing a victory to U.S. Soccer.

"Don't give up this fight.

This is not over yet," Biden wrote in a tweet to the team.

"Equal pay, now.

Or else when I'm president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding," Biden added to the federation.

The former vice president is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Donald Trump in November's U.S. presidential election.

The World Cup-winning team's long-running feud with U.S. Soccer has been a very public and bitter battle and the players had been seeking $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act.

On Friday, Judge R.

Gary Klausner of the United States District Court for the Central District of California threw out the players' claims that they were under paid in comparison with the men's national team.

The court allowed complaints of unfair medical, travel and training to proceed to trial, which is scheduled to begin June 16.

"The WNT (Women's National Team) has been paid more on both a cumulative and an average per-game basis than the MNT (Men's National Team) over the class period," the court said in its summary judgment.

U.S. Soccer on Friday said it wanted to work with the team to "chart a positive path forward to grow the game both here at home and around the world." The players have said they plan to appeal the court's decision.

Billie Jean King, who famously battled for equal pay in tennis, also offered words of encouragement to the team on Saturday.

"This is a setback, but it is not the end of the fight," she wrote on Twitter.

"The pursuit of equality is a marathon not a sprint, and this lawsuit has generated a meaningful conversation about the treatment of women in sports," she said.

"One ruling does not diminish its impact." Last month U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro resigned over language used in a court filing suggesting women possess less ability than men when it comes to soccer.

The language prompted an on-field protest by players, who wore their warmup jerseys inside out to obscure the U.S. Soccer logo prior to a game, and a critical response from several of the team's commercial sponsors.

(Production: David Grip)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

NTV_Houston

NTV Houston Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday (May 2) voiced his support for the U.S. women's s… https://t.co/N8SXl2xttX 33 seconds ago

SFBlueWavez

Blue Wave🌊🌊🌊💨💨💨 RT @angie_keathly: ⚽️On Friday, a Federal Judge dismissed a claim claiming US women’s soccer team earns less than men’s. ⚽️On Saturday, B… 3 minutes ago

GGforthepeople

GG For A Better Normal So while y'all are arguing ignore the demon in the White House right now 46 is pledging this.… https://t.co/mdnEgqNrJb 7 minutes ago

BrianWi40648125

Brian Wilkins Joe Biden tweets support to US women soccer players on equal pay - CNN-Distraction technique when you are guilty as… https://t.co/yU9IV8rlHc 1 hour ago

kakakaka_______

『共有_情報』 Top story: Joe Biden tweets support to US women soccer players on equal pay - CNN https://t.co/SWiWnJVqUE, see more https://t.co/4Q639bKmvn 1 hour ago

mjbrandonbowers

Brandon Bowers Top story: Joe Biden tweets support to US women soccer players on equal pay - CNN https://t.co/Ei9TVQYHvh, see more https://t.co/DA00VL5vIM 1 hour ago

mukraminaslim

IG: mr.aslim Top story: Joe Biden tweets support to US women soccer players on equal pay - CNN https://t.co/86r5jHPzjX, see more https://t.co/ioq6WWc9Tz 1 hour ago

aftab_sadiq

aftab sadiq Top story: Joe Biden tweets support to US women soccer players on equal pay - CNN https://t.co/5c6fnfKdrJ, see more https://t.co/x6Al5Sg7rR 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Supports US Women's Soccer Team's Fight For Equal Pay [Video]

Biden Supports US Women's Soccer Team's Fight For Equal Pay

Joe Biden spoke out about supporting the U.S. women’s soccer team, saying they should not give up. Biden said: “Equal pay, now. Or else when I’m president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Court denies US Women's National Team players equal pay act claim against U.S. Soccer [Video]

Court denies US Women's National Team players equal pay act claim against U.S. Soccer

U.S. women's soccer team's claims for equal pay dismissed by court, handing a victory to the United States Soccer Federation

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:55Published