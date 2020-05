Disinfecting businesses before reopening Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:14s - Published 12 hours ago Disinfecting businesses before reopening One retail store in Naples takes disinfecting their business to the next level preparing to reopen Monday May 4th.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Missouri School Plant Managers Association RT @GovParsonMO: Questions about cleaning & disinfecting your business before May 4? Read the @CDCgov's "Reopening Guidance for Cleaning a… 2 hours ago Governor Mike Parson Questions about cleaning & disinfecting your business before May 4? Read the @CDCgov's "Reopening Guidance for Cle… https://t.co/c5jG2LnNzj 2 days ago