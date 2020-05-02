IU Health taking care of front line workers with Grocery-2-Go concep

Pandemic iu health is making strides to support its frontline workers.

News 18's marvin bills spoke with a health care professional about what the hospital is doing to make sure workers have essential items for themselves and their family.

Health care professionals working 12 hour shifts often don't have time to pick up essential items at the grocery store during this time.

That's why since the outbreak of covid-19 iu health kicked off a mini-mart for frontline workers.

"they don't have to worry, they don't have to stop at three places and they are out of milk or eggs or whatever."

Director of food & nutrition services at iu health arnett patty denton started the program.

Carrie anderson is an outpatient dietician for iu health arnett.

She spent more than twenty years working for purdue university's dining department.

So with that past experience she stepped in to help get this program started during this pandemic.

"many of the iu health employees are parents.

I know that it's very stressful to think that you don't have food for you families."

Workers can conveniently scan their iu health badge to purchase items and whatever they spend comes out of their paycheck.

Since the mini- mart started they've sold more than four- hundred dollars worth of essential items. iu health also started a "meals-2-go" program with the help of sodexo.

"this is something that was started to help employees be able to get meals to take home to their families.

Or one iu health employee brought the meal to her parents to heat up."

Iu health says it plans to make meals-2-go and the grocery 2 go concept part of the "new normal" once this pandemic ends.

Anderson says she's happy to be a apart of a team that's working to make sure frontline workers are taken care of.

"they are home and they are tired and they want to spend time with their family and they don't want to go out.

Or they don't want have to go to six stores to find eggs or water.

They know that everyday they can come here and get those basic needs for their family."

In tippecanoe county, marvin bills news 18.