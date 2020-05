Restaurant owner sees silver lining during pandemic

BUT SOME OWNERS ARE CHOOSINGTO MAKE THE BEST OUT OF THESITUATION -- IN HOPES OFREBOUNDING.

NINE ON YOURSIDE'S LUZDELIA CABALLEROEXPLAINS.BOCA TACOS Y TEQUILA IS USUALLYPACKED...WITH A LINE OF PEOPLEWAITING TO ORDER OUT THEDOOR&AND EVEN THOUGH THAT'SGONE--THE OWNER SAYS THERE'S ASILVER LINING--SHE FINALLY HASTIME TO GIVE BOCA A FACE-LIFTIN HOPES OF DRAWING IN MORECUSTOMERS ONCE BUSINESS GETSGOING AGAIN.

IT'S GOING TO BELIKE FINE DINING WITH A TACOPRICE.

MARIA MAZON IS WHIPPINGUP A NEW LOOK, AND NEW DISHESFOR CUSTOMERS TO ENJOY, ONCEDINE- IN SERVICES REOPEN.

I'MEXCITED BECAUSE WE'RE GOING TOSWITCH GEARS WHEN WE COME BACKMAY 12TH HOPEFULLY.

MAZON HASBEEN THE OWNER AND EXECUTIVECHEF OF BOCA TACOS Y TEQUILAFOR THE LAST DECADE, AND SAYSIT'S TIME FOR A REFRESH <WE'VEBEEN A COUNTER SERVICE FORLITERALLY 10 YEARS AND WE'REGOING TO BE SWITCHING GEARS TOA FULL SERVICE RESTAURANT.

ANDWE'RE GOING TO HAVE A HOSTESSAND IT'S GOING TO BE THE SAMEATMOSPHERE, BUT INSTEAD OF YOUWAITING FOR US, WE WILL WAITFOR YOU.

SHE SAYS THIS'LL HELPTHEM SERVE MORE PEOPLE, ANDEVENTUALLY BE ABLE TO HIREBACK A FULL STAFF.

IT'S VERYEASY TO THROW MONEY TO THEPROBLEM AS A BIG CORPORATION,BUT WHEN YOU'RE TINY LIKE ME,IT'S HARDER.

THE REALITY IS,SHE'S STILL HURTING AMID THESHIFT TO CURBSIDE-PICKUP.

<THEOWNER OF ME IS FREAKING OUTBECAUSE I STILL HAVE STAFF TOMAKE PAYCHECKS, AND A FAMILYTO FEED AND A MORTGAGE TO PAY.THOUGH SHE SAYS THE COMMUNITYHAS BEEN A HUGE HELP DURINGTHESE TOUGH ECONOMIC TIMESNATS AND HOPES BOTH THE SBARELIEF LOAN SHE APPLIED FORAND THE UPDATES WILL HELP HERBOUNCE BACK STRONGER THANEVER.

WE'RE GOING TOINCORPORATE LIKE TACO OF THEMONTH OR SPECIAL OF THE WEEK.WEEKEND SPECIALS.

I'M JUSTDESPERATE TO USE MY PLATES ANDREAL SILVERWARE, YOU KNOW GIVETHE PLANET A BREAK WITH ALLTHE TO-GO CONTAINERS.

NATS IAM LITERALLY READY.

ONCAM MAZON TELLS KGUN9 MONEY FROM THE SBA RELIEF LOANS SHOULD BE COMING IN SOON--AND SAYS, WITH THE EXTRA CASH AND THE COMMUNITIES SUPPORT, THEY'LL REBOUND IN NO TIME. LUZDELIA CABALLERO KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE.