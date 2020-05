Laura Powell This makes more sense than dumping milk. Food Banks need help like this. Colorado dairy farmers avoid disposing of… https://t.co/tvGWk07su1 7 hours ago

Marjorie -We May Be Apart, But We're Not Alone RT @RolndKarl : Denver7 – The Denver Channel: Colorado dairy farmers, co-op avoid disposing of milk, donate 30000 gallons to area food banks… 10 minutes ago