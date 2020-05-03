Global  

Kupwara encounter: 4 Army jawans, 1 Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lost lives

4 Army jawans, 1 J-K police personnel lost their lives in an encounter in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on May 02.

4 Indian Army personnel including the Commanding Officer, Major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit along with 2 soldiers and one Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan lost their lives.

Two terrorists were also killed in an exchange of fire.

The encounter was started between security forces and militants at Chanjmullah area of Handwara.

