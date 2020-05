'Murder Hornets' spotted in the US posing a risk to honeybees and people.

FOR ALL OF US TO DEAL WITH...THERE ARE NOW REPORTS OF DEADLYHORNETS IN PARTS OF THE U-S.THEY CAN BE AS BIG AS TWOREPORTS....RESEARCHERS AREWORRIED THEY'RE COLONIZING.THEY CAN KILL PEOPLE AND WIPEOUT ENTIRE HONEY BEE COLONIES.SOME DESCRIBE THE STING ASFEELING LIKE HOT METAL INSIDETHEIR SKIN,TWO KIDS ESCAPE A HOUSE FIRE IN

'Murder hornets' have been spotted in the U.S. for the first time. Their sting can be fatal to humans...

The giant hornets, dubbed 'murder hornets' by some researchers, kill up to 50 people a year in Japan.