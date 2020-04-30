Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jagat Ram > Trial of 'Mycobacterium w' drug completed: Director, PGIMER Chandigarh

Trial of 'Mycobacterium w' drug completed: Director, PGIMER Chandigarh

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Trial of 'Mycobacterium w' drug completed: Director, PGIMER Chandigarh

Trial of 'Mycobacterium w' drug completed: Director, PGIMER Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Dr Jagat Ram informed that the trial of Mycobacterium w (Mw) drug has been completed.

"The safety trial of 'Mw vaccine' drug has been completed.

But its actual trial will be conducted on 40 patients at PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS-Delhi and AIIMS-Bhopal," said Dr Ram.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh [Video]

Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh

India's premier scientific research body announced Covid drug trial. CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine's director spoke on the trials. Sepsivac, a new drug used against sepsis, being tried..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published