Trial of 'Mycobacterium w' drug completed: Director, PGIMER Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Dr Jagat Ram informed that the trial of Mycobacterium w (Mw) drug has been completed.

"The safety trial of 'Mw vaccine' drug has been completed.

But its actual trial will be conducted on 40 patients at PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS-Delhi and AIIMS-Bhopal," said Dr Ram.