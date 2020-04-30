Trial of 'Mycobacterium w' drug completed: Director, PGIMER Chandigarh
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Trial of 'Mycobacterium w' drug completed: Director, PGIMER Chandigarh
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Dr Jagat Ram informed that the trial of Mycobacterium w (Mw) drug has been completed.
"The safety trial of 'Mw vaccine' drug has been completed.
But its actual trial will be conducted on 40 patients at PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS-Delhi and AIIMS-Bhopal," said Dr Ram.