Social media criticism in Iran as petrol prices stay high Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:40s - Published 1 day ago Social media criticism in Iran as petrol prices stay high The global oil slump caused by coronavirus gives Iranians renewed drive to put their foot down over the price of gas.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this Asie Yousefnejad Social media criticism in Iran as petrol prices stay high https://t.co/Mw025gLlDs 10 hours ago Syed R. Maswood Effect of lower crude oil prices- Iran already under sanctions feels less pain less than those who had no sanctions… https://t.co/OgFvX5PRl5 14 hours ago Adam AT Social Media 👍 Social media criticism in Iran as petrol prices stay high - Al Jazeera America https://t.co/KE5e7V04vp 18 hours ago KoraJanetBs MDSSAGE4FRDM)JANETKORA)THY\IRANQ)4SEALsans\THE\PETROLIUM\LIQUID\GASOLIN\COM\MON\DRIVER\PUCHASIDngdGASOLIN\LITERDsTH… https://t.co/vR6saLwHFh 19 hours ago AsumeTech Social media criticism in Iran as petrol prices stay high https://t.co/AMpzV2Z25z 1 day ago Occasion2B Social media criticism in Iran as petrol prices stay high,https://t.co/DtNQCZxn0T 1 day ago Pakistan News Social media criticism in Iran as petrol prices stay high https://t.co/TbLvUBvLwK 1 day ago Global Issues Web Social media criticism in Iran as petrol prices stay high https://t.co/EyVyaYHMr4 1 day ago