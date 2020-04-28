Global  

CRPF building to be sealed for sanitization after officer tested COVID-19 positive

CRPF Headquarters in Delhi has been sealed for sanitisation till further orders after a staff of one of the top officers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tested COVID-19 positive.

No one will be allowed to enter the building.

Total 40 officers and staff including a Special Director General rank officer, Deputy Inspector General to be home quarantined.

