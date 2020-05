Reporters Without Borders has ranked India 142 out of 180 countries in its annual Press Freedom Index.



Tweets about this jasim RT @RanaAyyub: On the occassion of World Press Freedom Day, I speak to Maria Ressa for the RSF on the attack on journalism in India. From t… 12 seconds ago Zulf Jaffry RT @INCIndia: India slipped two places in World Press Freedom Index to 142. As we commemorate #WorldPressFreedomDay, we must remember that… 16 seconds ago Harsha M L RT @republic: 'Media in India enjoy absolute freedom': Prakash Javadekar on 'World Press Freedom Day' https://t.co/qZsIiXaacg 18 seconds ago John Shannel RT @vijaythottathil: India slipped two places in World Press Freedom Index to 142. As we commemorate #WorldPressFreedomDay , we must rememb… 22 seconds ago Dark Knight RT @ashoswai: World's so-called largest democracy India's press freedom is worse than Afghanistan, Armenia, Burkina Faso, Botswana, Congo,… 25 seconds ago Darshika Bauddha RT @KhyatiShree_: World Press Freedom Day is an embarrassing day for India as we hold a shameful rank of 142 out of 180 countries. The ramp… 30 seconds ago Allahbux khatri INC RT @HansrajMeena: India's rank in the World Press Freedom Index for different years? 2004 - 128 2005 - 120 2006 - 106 2007 - 105 2008 - 12… 58 seconds ago Rohin Makkar There are many instances where journalists have been chared for doing their duty. There is a good possibility that… https://t.co/3oxu38ofMw 2 minutes ago