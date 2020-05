Ryan Glendenning RT @TheSun: Holly Willoughby quits ITV2’s Celebrity Juice after 12 years to spend more time with family https://t.co/1V3mWojOdF 2 minutes ago

Radio Times Holly Willoughby confirms she's leaving #CelebrityJuice https://t.co/KlPUEX2Zow https://t.co/1Ik2exNBBk 2 minutes ago

The Sun Holly Willoughby quits ITV2’s Celebrity Juice after 12 years to spend more time with family https://t.co/1V3mWojOdF 4 minutes ago

Daily Express Holly Willoughby QUITS as star of ITV show in surprise career move - 'The time is right' https://t.co/BbnqSdKSvt 37 minutes ago

DS Breaking News Holly Willoughby confirms she has quit Celebrity Juice with touching tribute to her co-stars https://t.co/mZlvnxD07k 38 minutes ago

Digital Spy TV Holly Willoughby confirms she has quit Celebrity Juice with touching tribute to her co-stars https://t.co/1koSQP7RS2 41 minutes ago